At least 52 dead in Bangladesh factory fire; workers were illegally locked inside

July 9, 2021 | by LA Times

A fire engulfed a food and beverage factory outside Bangladesh’s capital, killing at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally locked door, fire officials said Friday. The blaze began Thursday night at the five-story Hashem Foods factory in Rupganj, just outside Dhaka, sending huge clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky. Police initially gave a toll of three dead, but then discovered piles of bodies Friday afternoon after the fire was extinguished. So far, 52 bodies have been recovered, but the top two floors of the factory have yet to be searched, said Debasish...



