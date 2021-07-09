Boozy Ice Cream Infused With Orange Cream Pop Coors Seltzer Shipping Soon

Nothing says summer like ice cream, and Coors Seltzer is pouring on the nostalgia with its new orange-cream-pop-flavored, hard-seltzer-infused release. In collaboration with gourmet boozy frozen dessert leader Tipsy Scoop, Coors Seltzer will be offering pints of the seltzer spiked ice cream for a limited time in Tipsy Scoop “barlours” around New York starting June 30. For the rest of the country, pints are available in 4-packs priced at $49, plus overnight shipping. Fans that register with Coors will receive a coupon to help sweeten the deal. Coors' orange cream pop flavored hard seltzer infused ice cream is shipping soon....



