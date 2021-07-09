COVID: Cuba approves emergency use of own Abdala vaccine

July 9, 2021 | by Deutsche Welle

Cuba on Friday approved its homemade Abdala coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. The communist country is the first country in Latin America and the Caribbean to successfully develop a coronavirus vaccine. The Cuban health regulator, CECMED, approved the shot after the manufacturers announced last month that their vaccine was more than 92% effective against COVID-19 infections when three doses were given. The Abdala vaccine is one of a total of five candidate vaccines in Cuba, according to authorities there. Another, the two-dose Soberana 2, is also expected to be soon authorized for emergency use by CECMED. Both vaccines are then...



