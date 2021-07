Dad Just Found Out About That WrestleMania XV Pay-Per-View Charge

July 9, 2021 | by The Onion

UPPER MERION, PA—Dreading the look of disapproval in his father’s eyes, local man Andrew Martin panicked Friday after his dad discovered the pay-per-view charge from when he ordered WrestleMania XV in 1999. “Shit, I’m gonna be in so much trouble,” said Martin, 33, lamenting his decision to purchase the WWF card…

