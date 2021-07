DEM CITY CRIME WAVECRITICAL RACE THEORY BATTLEBIG TECH CENSORSHIPBIDEN BORDER CRISIS‘INFRASTRUCTURE’ INSANITY Report: Pelosi’s Husband Secured $5.3 Million from Alphabet Options

July 9, 2021

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), reportedly made massive bets on stocks in the weeks prior to the antitrust legislation vote in committee, securing large sums of money.



