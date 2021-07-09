Governor Polis ends health emergency declaration in Colorado

July 9, 2021 | by KKTV Colorado Springs

Governor Jared Polis is ending the Health Emergency Executive Orders for COVID-19. He also rescinded all previous Executive Orders issued due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Polis says he want to focus on Colorado’s efforts on building back stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic. He signed a Recovery Executive Order to focusing only on those measures related to the State’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic emergency. Polis tweeted COVID-19 is “still here and will likely always be a part of our lives, but our hospital capacity is no longer in jeopardy and the safe, effective, free vaccine is widely available to...



