High Cost But Useless Master's Degrees and Who's Offering Them: Students overpay for useless degrees and end up financially hobbled for life

July 9, 2021 | by Mish Talk

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,Financially Hobbled for Life Unable to discharge debts in bankruptcy, students with useless degrees, especially master's degrees are Financially Hobbled for Life. Recent film program graduates of Columbia University who took out federal student loans had a median debt of $181,000. Yet two years after earning their master’s degrees, half of the borrowers were making less than $30,000 a year.The university is among the world’s most prestigious schools, and its $11.3 billion endowment ranks it the nation’s eighth wealthiest private school.Lured by the aura of degrees from top-flight institutions, many master’s students at universities across...



