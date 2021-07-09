Joe Biden Lobbies FCC to Restore Obama-Era Net Neutrality Rules

July 9, 2021 | by breitbart

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Friday seeking to restore the Obama-era net neutrality rules. Biden will sign an executive order to call for more regulation and enforcement against big tech and large telecommunication companies to spur more competition. Among the other regulations, the executive order will encourage the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reinstate the Obama-era net neutrality rules that would prohibit blocking, throttling, and paid prioritization.



