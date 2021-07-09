Los Angeles’s Covid Cases Double In One Week, Top 1,000 Daily For First Time Since February

July 9, 2021 | by Deadline

Los Angeles County inn Friday reported 1,107 new Covid-19 infections, double the number it reported a week ago and the county’s highest daily figure since March. Those higher cases counts are being detected despite a big fall in testing since the start of the year. There are 320 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized; an increase from the 280 hospitalizations reported last Friday. The county is also reporting five more Covid deaths, for a pandemic total of 24,530. One of the more trusted numbers, the 7 day average daily test positivity rate, was 2.4% on Friday, a jump from last Friday’s...



