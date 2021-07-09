Two people attacked by rabid fox at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

July 9, 2021 | by WAVY

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were attacked by a rabid fox at Busch Gardens Williamsburg on Monday, according to the Hampton-Peninsula Health District. Officials say the fox was captured and died shortly after the attack. Any guests with information regarding any exposure to this attack are asked to contact the Hampton-Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Environmental Health Office at (757) 603-4277. Exposure includes a bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose or mouth.



Read More...