Vaccinated Israeli Teen Infects 83 Peers With COVID After Catching the Virus from Vaccinated Relative

July 9, 2021 | by The National File

A COVID-vaccinated teenager from Tel Aviv, Israel infected at least 83 of his peers with the COVID-19 virus after catching it from a relative who has also been vaccinated. The case of mass transmission is one of many across Israel in recent weeks, where lawmakers and health officials have threatened new restrictions on civil liberties to supposedly help stop the spread of COVID-19, despite the country having one of the world’s highest rates of full vaccination against the disease.



