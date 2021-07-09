Will Germany's WerteUnion share the Tea Party's fate? [Erbrechen-Alarm]

July 9, 2021 | by Deutsche Welle

The WerteUnion (Values Union) was founded in 2017 by members of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrat Union (CDU) who believed that Germany’s last big-tent party had moved too far left. The movement followed a similar path to that of the Tea Party, which emerged in 2009 within the US’s Republican Party, bringing together libertarians and right-wing populists focused on challenging the leadership of the Republican Party, which they felt wasn’t doing enough to confront Democratic President Barack Obama. In contrast, the WerteUnion focused its ire within the center-right CDU on Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom adherents saw as being too liberal. Expansion...



Read More...