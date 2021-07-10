1,000-Year-Old Church Built by Otto the Great Discovered in Germany

July 10, 2021 | by ARTnews

The foundations of a 1,000-year-old church built by German Emperor Otto I (also known as Otto the Great) were rediscovered by archaeologists under a cornfield in Helfta, Germany, in late June, according to the State Office for Monument Preservation and Archeology in the country’s Saxony-Anhalt region. Based on the foundations, the church was 66 feet wide, and it existed alongside a massive cemetery containing at least 70 graves. Numerous artifacts, including coins, utensils, jewelry, and other accessories, were also found last month. The church was built in the 10th century and was continuously occupied for 500 years, perhaps even once...



