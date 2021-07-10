Ancient Carving Found in England May Represent Hybrid Roman Deity

July 10, 2021 | by ARTnews

A Roman sandstone altarpiece featuring a naked horseman has been uncovered at the Vindolanda archaeological site in northern England. Vindolanda, a fort just below Hadrian’s Wall, was periodically occupied by Romans between 85 C.E. to 370 C.E. It is most famous for ink tablets found there. Written on thin pieces of wood, they offer a series of firsthand accounts by the Romans who once inhabited the fort. The site has provided a wealth of archaeological material, including structures like military barracks and residences, as well as artifacts such as Roman sandals, combs, textiles, swords, arrowheads, pottery, bronze figurines, and even...



