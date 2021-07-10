Botswana reaks Own Diamond Record with New Discovery

July 10, 2021 | by Africa News

A huge rough diamond, an impressive stone with a silvery sheen that fits in the palm of a hand, was discovered in June in Botswana, the Canadian company Lucara said Wednesday. The 1,174-carat gem, discovered on June 12, steals third place on the podium of the world's largest diamonds from another exceptional stone found a few days earlier, on June 1, in the same country but by another mining company. This is a "historic discovery, for us and for Botswana as well," commented Lucara's Managing Director, Naseem Lahri. "In the hierarchy of large stones, it ranks third," she proudly told...



