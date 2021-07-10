Charity that wants to stop families having more than two children to fight climate change gives Meghan and Harry a 'Special Award' for their 'enlightened decision'

July 10, 2021 | by Daily Mail

A charity that is campaigning to stop families having more than two children to save the environment has given Meghan Markle and Prince Harry an award that praises their 'enlightened decision'. Population Matters says its campaign to limit families is designed to achieve a 'sustainable population', despite their agenda's similarities to Communist China's notorious one child policy. Beijing now 'allows' its citizens to have three children after decades of limiting them to one child per family, which led to unknown numbers of 'unauthorised' children being abandoned or given away for adoption. The Duke of Duchess of Sussex were praised by...



