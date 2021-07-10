Does Francis Want to Strengthen the Society of Saint Pius X?

July 10, 2021 | by Gloria TV

Does Francis Want to Strengthen the Society of Saint Pius X?If Francis were to restrict the Roman Mass, this would be an “abuse of power,” Bishop Schneider told @CatholicHack in a July 9 video interview.Forcing priests to preside the New Rite would be for Schneider a "violation of spirituality." He doesn’t believe Benedict XVI's claim that the Roman Mass [which is of apostolic origin] and the 1970 New Rite are “two forms” of the same rite [otherwise the New Rite would not have been called "new"]. Schneider calls them “two different rites" because there are "big differences."He explains that concelebration...



