Insect Scientists Dropping Common Names for 2 Species that Included an Ethnic Slur

July 10, 2021 | by PEOPLE

“If people are feeling excluded because of what we call something, that’s not acceptable,” the president of the Entomological Society of America said. The Entomological Society of America are working to remove a pair of offensive insect monikers. The scientific organization announced Wednesday that it is dropping the common names gypsy moth and gypsy ant because the names include an offensive slur for the Roma or Romani people. For now, both insects will be referred to by their scientific names — Lymantria dispar and Aphaenogaster araneoides, respectively — though the ESA will be taking suggestions for new common names, they...



Read More...