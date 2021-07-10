Man accused of killing pregnant woman in 1976 makes court appearance

July 10, 2021 | by WFMZ

WFMZ's Sara Madonna sat down with the victim's brother to get his thoughts Louis Colon is on a quest for justice for his sister. The pregnant woman's body was found on a riverbank in Carbon County back in 1976. But her identity remained a mystery until recently, and then came the arrest of the man who was her boyfriend at the time - 63-year-old Luis Sierra of New York - for her murder. "I don't want to go to trial, I want him to plead guilty and that's it," Colon said. Local Trending News But, Colon knows that it won't...



