Man Hyped by CNN for Long Vote Line Wait Arrested for Illegal Voting

July 10, 2021 | by Newsbusters

Much of the mainstream media love to highlight the difficulty people have voting in order to use that to support what they call less restrictive voting laws. One such example was in 2020 when CNN hyped the six hours a man named Hervis Rogers waited in line to vote on Super Tuesday in Texas. One problem, however. Mr. Rogers was voting illegally and was subsequently arrested for that just recently.Here is the CNN hype on March 4, 2020, echoed by other media outlets, about the trouble Mr. Rogers claimed he had voting illegally.



