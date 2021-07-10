San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus: We’re coming for your children

July 10, 2021 | by California Catholic Daily

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus: We’re coming for your childrenAppearing at St. Ignatius Church July 24The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus produced a music video titled “A Message from the Gay Community” in which several dozen men vow: “We’re coming for your children.”“[To] those of you out there who are still against equal rights, we have a message for you,” the leader singer said at the start of the music video.“You think we’re sinful,” he sings:You fight against our rights. You say we all lead lives you can’t respect. But you’re just frightened. You think that we’ll corrupt your kids...



Read More...