With Feds Help, Moderna Forecasts Record Revenue of $19.2B

July 10, 2021 | by Uncoverdc.com

Excerpt: In 2018—amid an otherwise turbulent market and operating at over a quarter-million dollar annual loss—Moderna, based in Cambridge, MA, pulled off one of the biggest IPOs of the year. At the time, the less than ten-year-old firm suddenly had a $7.5 billion valuation—all on approximately $200 million in revenues with roughly $475 million in operating expenses. Fast forward to Q1 of 2021, the biotech company generated $1.73 billion in COVID-19 vaccine-related revenue and achieved profitability for the first time. Their annual forecast hits a staggering $19.2 billion thanks to the convergence of the pandemic and government subsidy. Moderna CEO...



