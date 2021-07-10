Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African-American champion at National Spelling Bee

July 10, 2021 | by Yahoo Sports

Zaila Avant-garde is the new national spelling bee champion, but it's not the first time she's been on top of the world at something. The 14-year-old from New Orleans was named the winner of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday, spelling words such as "querimonious," "ancistroid," "solidungulate." It was "Murraya," a genus of flowering citrus plants in Asia, that won Avant-garde the competition after runner-up Chaitra Thummala misspelled "neroli oil" in the 17th round. 13-year-old Zaila Avant-garde of Louisiana is your 93rd Scripps National #SpellingBee champion ‼️ The first African-American winner of the competition 👏 pic.twitter.com/y2Y5dAGcVN — ESPN...



