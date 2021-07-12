Biden Regime to Monitor Private Communications, Calls on SMS Carriers to “Dispel Misinformation About Vaccines That is Sent Over Social Media and Text Messages”

July 12, 2021 | by Gateway Pundit

The Biden regime is now calling on SMS carriers to “fact-check” text messages in an effort to stop ‘misinformation’ about the Covid-19 vaccine. -snip Now the Biden regime and its Democrat allies are going to monitor private communications to “dispel misinformation about vaccines that is sent over social media and text messages.” Democrat goons are already attacking TPUSA’s Charlie Kirk for his messaging campaign around vaccine efforts. “Organizations that are feeding misinformation and trying to mischaracterize this type of trusted-messenger work, I believe you are doing a disservice to the country and to the doctors, the faith leaders, community leaders,...



