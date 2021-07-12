Biden says U.S. stands with Cuban protesters as communist regime cracks down on demonstrations

July 12, 2021 | by cnbc

The Biden administration expressed concern Monday after sweeping anti-government protests in Cuba were forcibly dissolved at the direction of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermudez. Sunday’s protests, the largest the communist island has seen since the 1990s, come amid widespread frustration over a crippled economy and severe food shortages. The coronavirus pandemic is pushing the nation’s health-care system to its limit, as well. “The Cuban people are demanding their freedom from an authoritarian regime. I don’t think we’ve seen anything like these protests in a long long time if, quite frankly ever,” President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House...



