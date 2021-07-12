Brickbat: Never Mind

July 12, 2021 | by Ed Krayewski

A school in England reported an 11-year-old boy to a government counter-radicalization program after the boy said he would "give alms to the oppressed" when asked what he would do if he inherited a large amount of money. The teacher mistook the word "alms" for "arms." Police quickly dismissed the complaint. But an attorney for the boy's family says they fear the report generated paperwork that will continue to follow the boy and the family for years.



