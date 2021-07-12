DNC, Biden allies want phone carriers to vet anti-vax messages: report

July 12, 2021 | by New York Post

The Democratic National Committee and other White House allies want wireless carriers to scrutinize phone and social media messages for alleged misinformation about the Biden administration’s push to vaccinate more Americans against the coronavirus, Politico reported Monday. According to the outlet, the White House is pushing back harder against critics of its messaging after failing to reach the goal of having 70 percent of American adults receive at least one vaccine dose by July 4. Part of that effort, Politico reported, is “planning to engage fact-checkers more aggressively and work with SMS [Short Message Service] carriers to dispel misinformation about...



