Entomological Society of America Discontinues Use of Gypsy Moth, Ant Names

July 12, 2021 | by Entomological Society of America

The Entomological Society of America has removed “gypsy moth” and “gypsy ant” as recognized common names for two insect species in its Common Names of Insects and Related Organisms List. The changes are made in conjunction with the launch of a new ESA program to review and replace insect common names that may be inappropriate or offensive. Entomologists, scientists in related fields, and the public are invited to participate in identifying and proposing alternatives for insect common names that perpetuate negative ethnic or racial stereotypes. "The purpose of common names is to make communication easier between scientists and the public...



