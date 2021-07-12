Hit-and-run driver kills man trying to emerge from manhole in Panorama City, LAPD says

July 12, 2021 | by ktla

The incident occurred along Parthenia Street about 10:25 a.m. Saturday as the person underneath tried to get out... The driver of the truck continued west and did not stop, video released by police showed. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and the victim, described only as a man in his 20s, died from his injuries... Authorities did not elaborate on what the man was doing under the manhole cover... “The public is reminded that manholes are used for city services to access various maintenance tunnels that are located underground,” police said in the news release. “Manhole covers...



