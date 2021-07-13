Analysis of COVID-19 vaccine death reports from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) Database Interim Results and Analysis

July 13, 2021 | by researchgate.net

(h/t cathi)[ransomnote: I appreciated this review of VAERS reports from researchers in Britain as the subject is otherwise untouchable in the United States. The PDF includes graphs, charts and excellent information.]Authors: Scott McLachlan, Magda Osman, Kudakwashe Dube, Patience Chiketero, Yvonne Choi, Norman Fenton Click Link to Start PDF DownloadClinically trained reviewers have undertaken a detailed analysis of a sample of the early deaths reported in VAERS (250 out of the 1644 deaths recorded up to April 2021).[ransomnote: the CDC held records of deaths for many months and continues to upload reports of adverse events 'late'; around half of adverse events...



Read More...