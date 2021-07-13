Boeing cuts production on the 787 Dreamliner to address flaw

July 13, 2021 | by King5 news

Boeing will cut production of its large 787 airliner for several weeks after discovering a new structural flaw in some planes that have been built but not delivered to airline customers. The Chicago company said Tuesday that it now anticipates that it will deliver less than half of the 787s remaining in its inventory this year. That is a retreat from CEO David Calhoun's statement last month that the company hoped to deliver a majority of the planes, estimated to be fewer than 100, in 2021. The slower rate of deliveries will hurt Boeing's cash flow because the company gets...



