Episode 1435 Scott Adams: Enjoy Freedom and Coffee While Discussing Idiots in the News

July 13, 2021   |   by Scott Adams

Content:

  • Door-to-door vaccination poll
  • Government fact-checking private text messages?
  • Haiti hit squad FBI & DEA connections
  • Alex Berenson, masks and vaccines
  • California school mask mandate
  • Texas Democrat lawmakers insurrection

