Episode 1435 Scott Adams: Enjoy Freedom and Coffee While Discussing Idiots in the News

July 13, 2021 | by Scott Adams

My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a

Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com

Content:

Door-to-door vaccination poll

Government fact-checking private text messages?

Haiti hit squad FBI & DEA connections

Alex Berenson, masks and vaccines

California school mask mandate

Texas Democrat lawmakers insurrection

If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.

The post Episode 1435 Scott Adams: Enjoy Freedom and Coffee While Discussing Idiots in the News appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.



Read More...