Episode 1435 Scott Adams: Enjoy Freedom and Coffee While Discussing Idiots in the News
July 13, 2021 | by Scott Adams
My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Door-to-door vaccination poll
- Government fact-checking private text messages?
- Haiti hit squad FBI & DEA connections
- Alex Berenson, masks and vaccines
- California school mask mandate
- Texas Democrat lawmakers insurrection
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1435 Scott Adams: Enjoy Freedom and Coffee While Discussing Idiots in the News appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments