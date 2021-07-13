Labour Grovels After ‘Rainbow Monkey Dildo Story Hour’ Sparks Backlash From Muslim Parents

July 13, 2021 | by breitbart

Elected Labour Party representatives have raced to put space between them and the ‘Rainbow Monkey Dildo Story Hour’ hosted at a London Library childrens’ reading event after intense backlash from the local Muslim community. On Sunday, Breitbart London was the first news outlet to reveal that the Labour-run Redbridge Council in London hosted a carnival troupe featuring a performer dressed as a naked rainbow monkey with a giant phallus dangling betwixt his legs during Redbridge Libraries’ Summer Reading Challenge for children. The event, which has since sparked international outrage, particularly angered local Muslim parents and school leaders, ultimately forcing the...



