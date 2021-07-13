Men accused of drugging, raping Bucks County woman could face homicide charges

July 13, 2021 | by Philadelphia Inquirer

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WPVI) -- Two men accused of drugging and raping a Bucks County, Pennsylvania woman while on spring break could be facing more charges, according to the Miami-Dade State's Attorney's Office.Authorities say 24-year-old Christine Englehardt, of Newtown, Bucks County, was found dead inside the Albion Hotel in Miami on March 18.Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, are accused of drugging and raping the woman. They remain behind bars on charges of sexual battery, burglary and credit card fraud.According to a toxicology report obtained by WPLG, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner revealed that Englehardt died from "prone positioning while...



Read More...