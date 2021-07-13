SHOCK REPORT: There Were More COVID-19 Vaccine Deaths Last Week in US than COVID-19 Deaths

July 13, 2021 | by GP

There are now 9,125 reported deaths from the COVID-19 vaccinations across the United States this year.The number of deaths linked to vaccines this year has absolutely skyrocketed. According to the CDC’s own data, in 2021 n the first 3 months, the VAERS website recorded over 1,750 deaths due to vaccines in the US.Last week they were reporting 6,985 deaths, and this week that number jumped up 2,043 to 9,048.That number is now at 9,195“The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database contains information on unverified reports of adverse events (illnesses, health problems and/or symptoms) following immunization with US-licensed vaccines. Reports...



