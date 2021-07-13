Taliban warn Turkey against extending troop presence in Afghanistan amid US pullout

July 13, 2021 | by france24.com

The Taliban on Tuesday warned Turkey against extending its troop presence in Afghanistan when US-led forces leave the country, insisting the decision was “reprehensible”. Advertising “The decision... is ill-advised, a violation of our sovereignty and territorial integrity and against our national interests,” the group said in a statement, days after Ankara agreed with Washington to provide security for Kabul airport when foreign forces leave next month. “We consider stay of foreign forces in our homeland by any country under whatever pretext as occupation,” the Taliban said. As foreign forces wind up their withdrawal -- due to be completed by August...



