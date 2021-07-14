Apartments of 5 Berlin police officers searched for far-right links
July 14, 2021 | by dw.comBerlin police on Wednesday announced that it had raided apartments and rooms connected to five of its officers after it was found that they had shared racist and anti-government content in an online chat group with 12 members. The officers were said to have distributed images and caricatures depicting racist, right-wing imagery as well as unconstitutional symbols. The department said the operation had been "a success" and that evidence was currently being evaluated.
