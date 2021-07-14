Biden looking to set up ‘red phone’ to China: report

July 14, 2021 | by NY Post

The Biden administration is looking at the possibility of setting up an emergency direct hotline between the US and China, a new report alleges. Citing a US official and another source familiar with early conversations about the device, CNN reported Wednesday that the administration was pursuing an idea similar to that of the “red telephone” set up between the US and the Soviet Union during the Cold War. The Moscow-Washington hotline — as it was also known, as there was never actually a red phone used for the communications — was established in 1963 under President John F. Kennedy. At...



