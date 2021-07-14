COVID-19 Vaccinations in the United States (14 July, as of 06:00 AM ET)

July 14, 2021 | by CDC

(President Trump's Operation Warp Speed Update) (New Cases up to over 30K, Hospitalizations rising and Deaths jumped to 371 - Vaccinations slow/steady - New Cases, Hospitalizations and Death curves are accelerating upward - Third week of cases rising, and now deaths have popped upward - The Delta variant wave has begun in the USA) Administered: 335,487,779 (12,905,099 J&J) People Vaccinated, At Least One Dose: 184,835,149 Fully Vaccinated: 160,126,516



