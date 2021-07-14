Danish Student solves how the Universe is reflected near black holes

July 14, 2021 | by Niels Bohr Institute

12 July 2021 Danish Student solves how the Universe is reflected near black holesAstrophysics:In the vicinity of black holes, space is so warped that even light rays may curve around them several times. This phenomenon may enable us to see multiple versions of the same thing. While this has been known for decades, only now do we have an exact, mathematical expression, thanks to Albert Sneppen, student at the Niels Bohr Institute. The result, which even is more useful in realistic black holes, has just been published in the journal Scientific Reports. A disk of glowing gas swirls into the...



