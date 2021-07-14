Elevator CCTV Captures Insane Russian Couple Assault Each Other Bloody, Then Quietly Clean Blood Together

July 14, 2021 | by Vid Max

The man is seen chasing the woman into the elevator while bleeding profusely from his forehead. It is being reported the woman smashed a bottle over the man's face.The man assaults the woman, the woman fights back until she informs him it's all being recorded by the elevator. Everything seems to cool down momentarily until the elevator doors open, at which point the male goes at it again with the female.Moments later, the two are seen sponging up all the blood, the man bandaged up. https://vidmax.com/video/205738-elevator-cctv-captures-insane-russian-couple-assault-each-other-bloody-then-quietly-clean-blood-together-graphic



