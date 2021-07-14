Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill banning colleges, schools from requiring coronavirus vaccines

July 14, 2021 | by Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill Wednesday afternoon that prohibits K-12 schools and colleges from requiring the coronavirus vaccine. House Bill 244 started as a bill to help military children transition to school when they move to and from Ohio. Then, in the flurry of the final days of June before lawmakers went on summer recess, the bill was amended to prohibit schools, universities and other public entitles from requiring vaccines that haven’t been fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Currently, the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus shots are authorized under emergency use. Pfizer filed...



