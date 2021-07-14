House Republican demands Biden admin reveal cost of canceling border wall construction

July 14, 2021 | by Fox News via MSN

The ranking Republican on the House Budget Committee is pressing the Biden administration to account for how much money it is costing taxpayers in litigation and settlement costs after President Biden halted construction on the wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, canceling government contracts in the process. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., accused the Biden administration of "effectively undermin[ing] efforts to protect our southern border" by ceasing border wall construction and demanded to know what the financial impact of that decision will ultimately be. In a letter to Undersecretary of Defense Michael McCord sent Tuesday evening, Smith said that "historic levels of...



