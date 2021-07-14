Microsoft Announces Windows 365: a Desktop PC in the Cloud

July 14, 2021 | by How-To Geek

What if you could use a Windows desktop PC without actually running Windows on your hardware? Microsoft has a solution for you: Windows 365, a cloud-based Windows desktop you can access from any device, including Macs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android phones, and Linux PCs. To use a Windows 365 “Cloud PC” after the service launches on August 2, 2021, you just need a device with a modern web browser. Your Windows desktop in the cloud retains its current state even when you disconnect. If you’re editing an Excel spreadsheet and switch from a Mac to an iPad, for example, you’ll instantly...



