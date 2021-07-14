Trump: News from Georgia ‘Beyond Incredible,’ ‘We Will Lose Our Country If this Is Allowed to Stand’

July 14, 2021 | by Conservative Brief

Donald Trump has weighed in on the explosive revelations coming out of Georgia.“The news coming out of Georgia is beyond incredible. The hand recount in Fulton County was a total fraud! They stuffed the ballot box—and got caught. We will lose our Country if this is allowed to stand.”“According to the just released report from Garland Favorito and the highly respected Voter GA, in Fulton County the hand recount was wrong by 60%; 100,000 tally sheets for ballots were missing; they duplicated thousands of extra votes for Joe Biden; and fabricated vote counts of 100-0 for Biden, many times!” he...



