U.S. Senate approves bill banning all products from China’s Xinjiang

July 14, 2021 | by tg

On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate approved legislation to ban imports from China’s Xinjiang. The bipartisan measure was passed unanimously. The bill, as written, would shift the burden of proof to importers. Add title U.S. Senate approves bill banning all products from China's Xinjiang On Wednesday, the U.S. Senate approved legislation to ban imports from China's Xinjiang. Republican Senator Marco Rubio introduced the legislation along with Democrat Jeff Merkley. He called for the House to quickly act. This is the latest attempt by Washington to punish Beijing over what U.S. officials call a continuing genocide against Uyghurs. “As the Chinese Communist...



Read More...