White House Admits Democrats Lack Votes for $3.5 Trillion Reconciliation ‘Infrastructure’ Proposal

July 14, 2021 | by breitbart

The White House admitted Wednesday that Senate Democrats lack the votes to pass the $3.5 trillion reconciliation “infrastructure” framework agreed upon Tuesday evening. “If there were enough votes for each of these priorities there would be a vote and it would have happened,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said about the two track infrastructure proposals the Democrats are attempting to pass, one via filibuster- immune reconciliation and the other by a traditional vote. Psaki added that Biden is: …headed up to the hill because it’s the next natural step, ummm, and as I said, he [Biden] knows that as...



