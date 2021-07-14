X-ray tech who died after second COVID-19 vaccine killed by heart disease, coroner says

July 14, 2021 | by OC Register

The X-ray technologist who died four days after his second COVID-19 shot was felled by heart disease, the Orange County Coroner has concluded. Tim Zook, 60, worked at South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana and proudly displayed the Band-Aid after his last Pfizer jab on Jan. 5. He began to feel ill a few hours later, and died on Jan. 9. His death was seized upon by vaccine opponents who believe, against evidence, that the shots are dangerous. The long-awaited autopsy report, released Wednesday July 14, found that Zook’s heart was severely enlarged, thicker than normal and dilated....



