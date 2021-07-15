Brickbat: Naked and Afraid

July 15, 2021 | by Ed Krayewski

Former Miccosukee, Florida, police officer Michael Martinez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of two counts of extortion and two counts of unlawful compensation. In 2016, Martinez stopped Kyle Shoulta and Remy Riley, both then 18, after Shoulta ran a red light. The pair had alcohol and marijuana in their car. But Martinez didn't arrest them. Instead, he told them to follow him to a secluded area and ordered them to take off all their clothes and run around.



