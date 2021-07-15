Republicans divided on controversial drug importation championed by Trump and now Biden

July 15, 2021 | by Washington Examiner

The Republican Party has long been divided on allowing the importation of cheaper prescription drugs from Canada, a policy proposal President Joe Biden revived in a sweeping executive order after the Trump administration's similar efforts fizzled in 2020.... ...The Trump administration’s vision for legal prescription drug importation from Canada did not materialize, despite enthusiasm from Trump and his ally, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has pushed for prescription drug importation as a fix to high drug costs for years. In 2019, the Trump administration first proposed to import inexpensive drugs from Canada, where prescription drugs are cheaper because the government...



